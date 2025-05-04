The Unique Seasoning Blend Wingstop Uses For Its Voodoo Fries
Wingstop is one of the most well-known buffalo wing joints in the nation, with 14 wing flavors that we've tasted and ranked. But wings aren't the only beloved menu item at Wingstop; we ranked Wingstop's seasoned fries quite high on our list of 25 fast food french fries. Wingstop debuted a major upgrade to its fries in 2023 with its Louisiana Voodoo Fries, which received widespread acclaim from customers across social media. The unique seasoning blend that transforms Wingstop's fries into the spicy, savory, and zesty flavor worthy of their namesake title is a Cajun seasoning blend.
To get to the bottom of what exactly Wingstop is sprinkling over its Voodoo Fries, a Shreveport Times article asserted that its seasoning blend "[consists of] of granulated sugar, brown sugar, black pepper, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt." While we can't say for certain the proportions of each ingredient that go into the mix, it's certainly a unique blend that differs drastically from our own aromatic and herb-heavy recipe for Cajun spice mix. The use of brown and white sugar brings a sweet depth that accentuates the spicy and smoky flavors of the pepper, paprika, and chili powder, not to mention the savoriness of the french fries themselves.
Ideas for Cajun seasoning inspired by Wingstop's Voodoo Fries
Wingstop's seasoning blend offers a sweet heat with a hint of salty aromatics that complement the earthy richness of hot french fries. But Wingstop's Voodoo Fries don't stop there, topping the Cajun-seasoned fries with a drizzle of cheese sauce and house-made ranch. Cheese sauce and ranch round out the flavor profile with tangy, salty, and creamy elements, not to mention an herbal profile that we opted to use in our own Cajun spice mix. Furthermore, not only does Wingstop give its french fries the Louisiana Voodoo treatment, but the restaurant also seasons its fried corn cobs with it.
While you can't buy Wingstop's Cajun seasoning blend in a neat little bottle, you can recreate the blend at home, as most of the ingredients are staples in your spice cabinet. You can also follow Wingstop's lead by using the seasoning over potatoes. Try it on homemade potato wedges, for which we have plenty of helpful preparation tips. Stir the seasoning into sour cream or Greek yogurt for a Cajun-inspired baked potato filling.
You can also sprinkle the seasoning over buttered corn on the cob or mix it into mayonnaise for a Cajun take on Mexican street corn. Since it's been proven to pair well with ranch, you can add Cajun seasoning to this buttermilk ranch potato salad or a simple wedge salad with cherry tomatoes and crunchy bacon.