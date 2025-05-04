The Unique Seasoning Blend Wingstop Uses For Its Voodoo Fries

Wingstop's seasoning blend offers a sweet heat with a hint of salty aromatics that complement the earthy richness of hot french fries. But Wingstop's Voodoo Fries don't stop there, topping the Cajun-seasoned fries with a drizzle of cheese sauce and house-made ranch. Cheese sauce and ranch round out the flavor profile with tangy, salty, and creamy elements, not to mention an herbal profile that we opted to use in our own Cajun spice mix. Furthermore, not only does Wingstop give its french fries the Louisiana Voodoo treatment, but the restaurant also seasons its fried corn cobs with it.

While you can't buy Wingstop's Cajun seasoning blend in a neat little bottle, you can recreate the blend at home, as most of the ingredients are staples in your spice cabinet. You can also follow Wingstop's lead by using the seasoning over potatoes. Try it on homemade potato wedges, for which we have plenty of helpful preparation tips. Stir the seasoning into sour cream or Greek yogurt for a Cajun-inspired baked potato filling.

You can also sprinkle the seasoning over buttered corn on the cob or mix it into mayonnaise for a Cajun take on Mexican street corn. Since it's been proven to pair well with ranch, you can add Cajun seasoning to this buttermilk ranch potato salad or a simple wedge salad with cherry tomatoes and crunchy bacon.