Wingstop's Fan-Favorite Ranch Is Incredibly Easy To Make At Home

Ranch is a necessary side to any plate of wings — and Wingstop's version is elite. It's a fan-favorite among fast food chains, and any time there is a discussion about who has the better ranch, Wingstop always comes in at or near the top. A big reason the ranch is so good is that each store makes its own fresh dipping sauce, so it doesn't have that weird preservative taste that plagues so many other fast food restaurants. Something else that may surprise you is how easy it is to make.

Several recipes for Wingstop ranch are floating around the internet, and all of them are similar with only three ingredients: buttermilk, mayonnaise, and Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. Is it really that easy? It seems that the answer is yes, because even YouTuber and famous restaurant recipe leaker Jordan Howlett shared the Wingstop ranch recipe, and that is precisely how he made it.

If you follow the directions on a packet of the Hidden Valley Ranch restaurant-style seasoning mix, the Wingstop recipe is exactly the same The only difference, according to one Redditor, is instead of adding equal parts buttermilk and mayonnaise, they made a single portion of the sauce using three tablespoons of Duke's mayonnaise, four tablespoons of Marburger Farm Dairy cultured buttermilk, and a tablespoon and a half of the ranch dressing seasoning. After mixing it up, they suggest refrigerating for one hour to thicken it.