Wingstop's Fan-Favorite Ranch Is Incredibly Easy To Make At Home
Ranch is a necessary side to any plate of wings — and Wingstop's version is elite. It's a fan-favorite among fast food chains, and any time there is a discussion about who has the better ranch, Wingstop always comes in at or near the top. A big reason the ranch is so good is that each store makes its own fresh dipping sauce, so it doesn't have that weird preservative taste that plagues so many other fast food restaurants. Something else that may surprise you is how easy it is to make.
Several recipes for Wingstop ranch are floating around the internet, and all of them are similar with only three ingredients: buttermilk, mayonnaise, and Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. Is it really that easy? It seems that the answer is yes, because even YouTuber and famous restaurant recipe leaker Jordan Howlett shared the Wingstop ranch recipe, and that is precisely how he made it.
If you follow the directions on a packet of the Hidden Valley Ranch restaurant-style seasoning mix, the Wingstop recipe is exactly the same The only difference, according to one Redditor, is instead of adding equal parts buttermilk and mayonnaise, they made a single portion of the sauce using three tablespoons of Duke's mayonnaise, four tablespoons of Marburger Farm Dairy cultured buttermilk, and a tablespoon and a half of the ranch dressing seasoning. After mixing it up, they suggest refrigerating for one hour to thicken it.
Ranch isn't the only bold flavor on a Wingstop menu
Now that we've got the fan-favorite Wingstop ranch secret out of the way, let's talk about the chicken. After all, that's what puts the wing in Wingstop. In a ranking of 15 fast food chicken wings, Wingstop scored a respectable spot in the top third of all wings.
Wingstop offers 12 flavors to choose from, so any chicken fan can find something to enjoy. They still offer many classics like mild, lemon pepper, or garlic parmesan. Some of the less popular flavors have been removed because last year, Tasting Table ranked 14 flavors from worst to best last year, but four of them are off the menu now. There are some new flavors, too. Wingstop introduced hot lemon and Mexican street spice to the lineup this year. Both of the new flavors have received pretty good reviews, and both offer a little kick to your chicken, whether you prefer wings or tenders.
Aside from all the different flavors, the Wingstop menu is actually pretty simple. The main entree selections are wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches. The sides consist of fries (whether plain or covered in various sauces), Cajun-fried corn, and veggie sticks. With a focused slate of dishes and straightforward sauce recipes, Wingstop proves that sometimes simplicity is key.