The Kitchen Staple You Can Use To Sharpen Dull Knives In A Pinch

Using a kitchen knife with a dull blade isn't just annoying or finicky. It's inefficient and downright dangerous. A sharp knife is critical for slicing through meat, veggies, fish, or any other food with precision, ease, and safety from accidents. But what if it's dinnertime and you're only now realizing that your blade is dull, which you can tell from the sounds of food crushing under the knife's weight or the difficult feel to your chopping? To sharpen it up, you need a whetstone or an electric or pull-through sharpener, which many of us don't keep on hand. In a pinch, you can turn to something you almost definitely do have in your kitchen: aluminum foil.

This takes just one minute. You simple fold a piece of foil plenty of times to make a nice, thick piece. Then, as if you're cutting that foil pad, you glide the knife's blade along it around 15 times. The aluminum foil is somewhat abrasive, so it gently smooths out the wear and tear along the blade's edge that dulls it. You can also take a slightly thinner folded pad of foil and bend it over a 90-degree angle like your countertop's edge, and slide the knife over the corner to get some abrasion; just take care to not slice through the foil and into your counter. It's crucial to note that this is not the ideal method — foil is nowhere near as effective as professional sharpening tools, so it's a temporary fix.