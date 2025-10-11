Whatever Happened To Maple Nut Goodies?
Brach's Maple Nut Goodies are the definition of a vintage candy, dating all the way back to the early 1900s. They're the kind of sweet treat that you may have only seen in passing at the convenience store or displayed in your grandparents' crystal candy dish. Тhey have mysteriously vanished, and no one knows why.
Unless you're a Maple Nut Goodie fanatic, you may not have noticed that the candy mysteriously disappeared from shelves recently, with an emphasis on the mysteriously. Even today, it's difficult to precisely pinpoint when or why these beloved candies were taken out of production. A petition published to Change.org in November of 2022 speculates that the discontinuation of the candies may have happened in April of that same year. Brach's has confirmed that the candies were discontinued indefinitely in a Facebook post in 2024.
There certainly seems to be a demand for them, with consumers taking to Reddit and social media channels to express their disappointment and surprise at no longer being able to find this nostalgic candy. Brach's Maple Nut Goodies even made it onto our list of discontinued candies we'd love to bring back. One Reddit commenter shared,"I'm so sad to see that they've been discontinued. Bring them back!" In addition to social media calls for the candies to be made again, the Change.org petition gives signees the option to leave a video message where people shared fond memories of enjoying Maple Nut Goodies with a special loved one.
One signee pleaded, "Please bring them back. I grew up on this candy, sitting on the front porch with my grandmother." The petition has nearly reached its goal of 5,000 signatures at the time this was written, so perhaps public demand could convince the company to begin making them again.
Why Brach's Maple Nut Goodies were discontinued and why they are so missed
As stated before, there's no specific reason that can be found as to why Brach's discontinued the Maple Nut Goodies. Even then, the decision can likely be attributed in some capacity to the transition of Brach's ownership. In 2007, the company was sold to Farley and Sathers Candy Company, which then merged with Ferrara Pan in 2012.
What is known today as the Ferrara Candy Company is now producing all Brach's brand products. In the years since that major company transition, Brach's has undergone a bit of a rebrand. It's not hard to imagine that somewhere in this modernization of a company as old as Brach's, a few of the products will get cut from the roster.
Despite being pigeonholed as a bit of a grandma candy, Brach's Maple Nut Goodies are actually quite unique and interesting. If you've never had one before, the center is full of peanut bits that are then dredged in a fudgy, crunchy, maple toffee coating resulting in a bite-sized piece of sweet, nutty, and ever-so-slightly salty goodness. There really aren't many other candies like it on the market, so it makes sense people are missing them so sorely.
Brach's Maple Nut Goodies are not to be confused with Pearson's Nut Goodies — which have a maple nougat patty rolled in peanuts and then coated in chocolate. Although, if you find yourself in the camp that's craving the Brach's version, you may find Pearson's to be a solid placeholder for all your maple and peanut candy cravings. You could also try making a homemade decadent fudge in either a maple or peanut butter flavor to emulate some of the tastes and textures of the lost vintage candy.