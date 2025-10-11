Whatever Happened To Maple Nut Goodies?

Brach's Maple Nut Goodies are the definition of a vintage candy, dating all the way back to the early 1900s. They're the kind of sweet treat that you may have only seen in passing at the convenience store or displayed in your grandparents' crystal candy dish. Тhey have mysteriously vanished, and no one knows why.

Unless you're a Maple Nut Goodie fanatic, you may not have noticed that the candy mysteriously disappeared from shelves recently, with an emphasis on the mysteriously. Even today, it's difficult to precisely pinpoint when or why these beloved candies were taken out of production. A petition published to Change.org in November of 2022 speculates that the discontinuation of the candies may have happened in April of that same year. Brach's has confirmed that the candies were discontinued indefinitely in a Facebook post in 2024.

There certainly seems to be a demand for them, with consumers taking to Reddit and social media channels to express their disappointment and surprise at no longer being able to find this nostalgic candy. Brach's Maple Nut Goodies even made it onto our list of discontinued candies we'd love to bring back. One Reddit commenter shared,"I'm so sad to see that they've been discontinued. Bring them back!" In addition to social media calls for the candies to be made again, the Change.org petition gives signees the option to leave a video message where people shared fond memories of enjoying Maple Nut Goodies with a special loved one.

One signee pleaded, "Please bring them back. I grew up on this candy, sitting on the front porch with my grandmother." The petition has nearly reached its goal of 5,000 signatures at the time this was written, so perhaps public demand could convince the company to begin making them again.