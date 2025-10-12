One Etiquette Rule About Sampling Food At Buffets You Should Never Ignore

Some people live for a buffet. They love taking trip after trip down a line of dozens upon dozens of dishes, piling their plate high each time to get their money's worth and then some. Other people absolutely hate them. The crowds, the quality, and potential issues with hygiene and food safety can all keep people away. There's also the issue of etiquette.

Even though buffets can be annoying (so annoying that fights have broken out over crab legs), there are still expectations on guests and mistakes you want to avoid. One of those is that you shouldn't sample dishes in line. You're at a buffet, which means you can take as much or as little as you like whenever you like. If there's an item you're not sure you want, take a small portion back to your table to see if you like it.

There are several reasons not to sample food in line. First, stopping to eat holds up the line. At a busy buffet, this can create a traffic jam. The bigger issue is sanitation. Your hands or utensils get dirty. You may drop crumbs or drip sauce in areas where you could cross-contaminate. Food from your plate, hands, or even mouth might end up in dishes others will eat.