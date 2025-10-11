The Short-Lived But Innovative 1950s Kitchen Gadget You Never See Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People in the modern world will never fully appreciate how miraculous it is to have ice on demand. Before the invention of refrigeration technology, we relied on naturally formed ice. If you were in sunny Florida and wanted an ice-cold drink, you needed to have wealth because this was a luxury. The ice industry was a massive business, involving people cutting huge blocks of ice from frozen lakes in the northern U.S., Canada, Norway, and other frosty climates, then shipping them all over the world. Eventually, refrigerators came along, and we could make ice at home. One of the most beloved gadgets for accomplishing this was the aluminum lever-operated ice cube tray, a relic of the past that's still fun to use today.

The concept of the lever-operated ice cube tray is simple. Like modern trays, it has sections that you fill with water that will freeze into cubes. This is actually a removable aluminum grid. The center of the grid is connected by a hinge or spring mechanism to a handle that extends halfway or two-thirds of the tray's length, depending on the design. When the handle is pulled up, it puts pressure on the connected grid walls, which dislodges the ice.

Sometimes, if the ice is firmly stuck, you'd need to run some cool water over the top and bottom of the tray. This melts the ice just enough to loosen its grip on the aluminum. Otherwise, pulling the handle could bend the aluminum or cause the ice to release unevenly.