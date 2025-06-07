This Is How Often You Should Clean Your Ice Cube Trays

To clean ice cube trays, start by giving them a thorough rinse with warm water and soap. Scrub all the gunk and dirt particles rigorously before leaving the tray to air dry. Once that's done, it's a good practice to wash your hands before filling them up with potable water and popping them in the freezer in order to avoid contamination — it's as simple as that to keep a clean ice cube tray. Some trays are dishwasher safe, such as silicone ones, but many plastic ones aren't, so check if yours states it is on the base.

If the ice cube tray still has a lingering odor of stale food, try putting it in the oven at a low temperature (around 250 degrees Fahrenheit) and letting it warm up for the smelly odor molecules to evaporate. Keep in mind that this method only works for silicone or ovenproof ice trays. Pro tip: While the oven is heating up, douse the ice cube tray in soapy warm water and remove any visible particles that might be present.

If you do not have a oven-safe ice cube tray, worry not. All you have to do is rinse out the ice cube tray and make a cleaning concoction of baking soda and warm water (about two teaspoons of baking soda for every four fluid ounces of water). Pour this mixture into the cavities of the ice cube tray, scrub everything thoroughly, and give it a good rinse before patting the tray dry with a clean cloth. With this method, your ice tray should be clean, fresh-smelling, and good to go.