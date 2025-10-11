Willie Nelson Eats These Same 3 Foods Every Single Day
Willie Nelson is an American cultural icon, signature braids included. The 92-year-old country music legend, famous for not only his decades-long music career but also his activism, is adored by fans all over the world for both his outlaw country crooning and his peaceful philosophy on life. Texas Roadhouse even has a shrine to Willie Nelson in each one of its national locations, given that Nelson was born and raised in central Texas. He still lives in the Lone Star state, albeit in a sprawling ranch, and is a Southern boy through and through.
In a 2017 video interview with "Southern Living" (via YouTube), Nelson spoke about his love for classic Southern staples, but divulged that he really only eats a couple of specific foods every day. "If you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning and bacon and eggs in the evening, that's about it."
While oats are a whole grain and loaded with fiber, healthy carbohydrates, and some protein, we can only hope that Nelson is also getting some fruits and vegetables in his diet once in a while. If Nelson's breakfast routine has inspired you, opt for one of our many outstanding oatmeal recipes so your morning grains don't become too repetitive.
Willie Nelson eats a protein-rich diet
When asked about his favorite Southern food, Willie Nelson told "Southern Living" that he loves chicken-fried steak, fried chicken, and biscuits and gravy, "you know, all that good stuff." Southern cooking is full of wonderful sweet and savory recipes, but when it comes to daily nutrition, however, Nelson says he tries to eat sensibly. Seemingly, Nelson's love for breakfast food, specifically eggs, knows no bounds. "I don't think you can fix them any way where I wouldn't like them," saying he loves a soft scramble, and that he'd even eat them raw if you had them. Nelson isn't alone in his love of traditional breakfast foods for dinner; even Ina Garten cooks egg dishes for dinner.
A single large egg has about 6 grams of protein, so depending on how many eggs he's eating for dinner, Nelson has no shortage of protein in his diet, especially when combined with bacon, which on average contains about 3 grams of protein per slice. Along with protein, bacon has many B vitamins as well as a few other minerals, but it's also high in sodium, which can lead to high blood pressure in some people over long periods of consumption. Eggs, on the other hand, are a nutritional powerhouse, containing many B vitamins, as well as vitamins A, D, and E, as well as other essential nutrients and minerals beneficial to our health. Eggs can affect cholesterol levels in some, but overall, they are an incredibly nutritious food.