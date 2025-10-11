Willie Nelson Eats These Same 3 Foods Every Single Day

Willie Nelson is an American cultural icon, signature braids included. The 92-year-old country music legend, famous for not only his decades-long music career but also his activism, is adored by fans all over the world for both his outlaw country crooning and his peaceful philosophy on life. Texas Roadhouse even has a shrine to Willie Nelson in each one of its national locations, given that Nelson was born and raised in central Texas. He still lives in the Lone Star state, albeit in a sprawling ranch, and is a Southern boy through and through.

In a 2017 video interview with "Southern Living" (via YouTube), Nelson spoke about his love for classic Southern staples, but divulged that he really only eats a couple of specific foods every day. "If you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning and bacon and eggs in the evening, that's about it."

While oats are a whole grain and loaded with fiber, healthy carbohydrates, and some protein, we can only hope that Nelson is also getting some fruits and vegetables in his diet once in a while. If Nelson's breakfast routine has inspired you, opt for one of our many outstanding oatmeal recipes so your morning grains don't become too repetitive.