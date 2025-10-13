What You Really Want To Avoid When Making Milk Kefir

There's a reason why we've been telling people to swap out the yogurt in their overnight oats for milk kefir. Compared to yogurt, this tangy superfood is drinkable, has more probiotics, and is just as easy to make at home — what's not to like? Before you grab just any carton of milk from the dairy aisle to make kefir, take a quick peek at the label. If there's "UHT" printed anywhere on the label, keep walking. If you use it, your homemade milk kefir will be ruined before it even has the chance to start fermenting.

UHT stands for "ultra-high-temperature", and it's made by flash-heating milk to scorching temperatures from 280 to as high as 302 degrees Fahrenheit for several seconds to erase any and all traces of bacteria and contaminants. This makes UHT milk particularly shelf-stable, needing no refrigeration until you crack the lid. While it's convenient as a pantry staple, UHT milk is quite terrible for making kefir.

The intense heat treatment that it goes through essentially "kills" the beneficial bacteria you need for your kefir grains. The temperature causes the milk proteins to denature, warping their chemical structure so badly that the good bacteria in your kefir grains can't digest them. Plus, the heat kills vital enzymes that bacteria require to turn casein and other milk constituents into lactic acid. The result is a disappointingly thin and weak batch of milk kefir that very likely has no semblance to the creamy and tangy treat that you were hoping for.