The Yogurt Swap That Eliminates Extra Work For Homemade Smoothies

Smoothies are the pinnacle of convenience when it comes to healthy and satisfying breakfasts. They come together quickly with simple ingredients that can be measured with your heart. But, like most things, there's always room for improvement, and who wouldn't love an even easier way to reap the benefits of smoothies? If you want a super tasty and drinkable smoothie, try swapping your yogurt out for kefir.

Kefir is a drink made from fermented milk that has an extremely tangy and almost fizzy texture. It's super high in probiotics and protein and has a consistency thinner than yogurt but thicker than milk, which makes it a great addition to any smoothie. Yogurt is a common ingredient for smoothies because it is a good source of protein, adds a thick and creamy texture, and is complementary to a range of fruits and other smoothie ingredients. Kefir does all the same but can help make your smoothie a little more straw-friendly. It can also help you avoid adding sugary juices to thin out your smoothies and has more flavor than if you were to add plain water or milk.