Cleanse Your Grocery Produce Of Pesticides With The Lemons In Your Fridge

The fruit and produce you buy at the grocery store may be contaminated with pesticides. Rinsing or washing the fruit may not be enough to remove pesticides from its surface. While there is no cleaning method that is 100% effective in removing all traces of pesticides, some methods work better than others. Washing fruit under running water and using baking soda or lemon juice can reduce the levels of pesticides present on the skins of certain fruits.

According to the National Pesticide Information Center, the best way to wash lemons, apples, and other fruit or produce with peels is to hold them under running water while rubbing the skin gently with your hands. This method can remove dirt, germs, and pesticides. A 2017 study found that soaking apples in a solution of baking soda and water for two minutes cleaned them of pesticides more effectively than running them under tap water. Soaking them for 15 minutes almost completely removed pesticides from the apples.

You can also use lemons to clean your fruits and vegetables. The citric acid in lemons can remove trace levels of pesticides from the skin of certain fruits and produce. Combine the juice of 1 lemon and equal parts white vinegar and cold water in a spray bottle. Shake gently and spray evenly across the skins of your fruits and vegetables. Then rinse them off under running water, rubbing the skin as you rinse, for at least 20-30 seconds.