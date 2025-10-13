Cleanse Your Grocery Produce Of Pesticides With The Lemons In Your Fridge
The fruit and produce you buy at the grocery store may be contaminated with pesticides. Rinsing or washing the fruit may not be enough to remove pesticides from its surface. While there is no cleaning method that is 100% effective in removing all traces of pesticides, some methods work better than others. Washing fruit under running water and using baking soda or lemon juice can reduce the levels of pesticides present on the skins of certain fruits.
According to the National Pesticide Information Center, the best way to wash lemons, apples, and other fruit or produce with peels is to hold them under running water while rubbing the skin gently with your hands. This method can remove dirt, germs, and pesticides. A 2017 study found that soaking apples in a solution of baking soda and water for two minutes cleaned them of pesticides more effectively than running them under tap water. Soaking them for 15 minutes almost completely removed pesticides from the apples.
You can also use lemons to clean your fruits and vegetables. The citric acid in lemons can remove trace levels of pesticides from the skin of certain fruits and produce. Combine the juice of 1 lemon and equal parts white vinegar and cold water in a spray bottle. Shake gently and spray evenly across the skins of your fruits and vegetables. Then rinse them off under running water, rubbing the skin as you rinse, for at least 20-30 seconds.
The best ways to reduce your exposure to pesticides
The best way to avoid coming into contact with harmful pesticides on your fruit or veggies is to buy organic produce. Produce that is labeled USDA Organic was grown without the use of pesticides. While some organic produce might be more expensive than its non-organic counterparts, buying organic is really one of the best ways to protect yourself from pesticide exposure. When dining out, you can opt for restaurants that prioritize the use of organic ingredients.
Another way to minimize your exposure to pesticides is to educate yourself on which types of produce have the highest levels of pesticide residue. For instance, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) conducts an annual analysis of common fruits and vegetables to determine which ones are the cleanest and which are most contaminated by pesticides. Its 2025 study found that of 47 fruits and vegetables tested, 12 were highly contaminated by pesticides. The produce with the highest pesticide levels included spinach, strawberries, grapes, peaches, cherries, nectarines, pears, apples, blackberries, blueberries, potatoes, and kale, as well as collard and mustard greens.
While you may not be able to stop buying all of these items, you can take measures to protect yourself and your family from pesticide residue. Be aware of the level of risk and stay up to date on the most effective methods for removing pesticides from fruit and produce before consumption. You can also buy more items from the EWG's Clean Fifteen list, which includes fruits and vegetables with the lowest amount of pesticide residues.