How To Wash Lemons To Remove Dirt And Pesticides

By now, we know what a multitasker lemon can be from all the various lemon recipes out there. Before you juice, zest, or slice them up, however, don't forget about one of the most crucial steps when it comes to fresh produce: washing. That perfect yellow peel? It probably still has traces of dirt and pesticides — most definitely not good to go straight from your grocery bag into your food and drinks. Whether you intend to use the peel or not, washing it is always a great way to ensure no contaminants are transferred to other parts of the lemon.

Start by properly sanitizing your hands, cleaning utensils, and surrounding areas. Keep anything used for raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from what you use to clean fresh produce to minimize the risk of cross-contamination. Then, rinse the lemon under water to remove any dirt and debris on the surface. The ideal temperature for washing fruits and vegetables tends to vary, but for lemons, cold water is preferable. Hot water is generally not recommended as it can damage the peel and affect its nutritional value. You may also want to steer clear of bleach, dish soap, or other detergents because the lemon may absorb them and become unsafe to consume. Once done, thoroughly wipe them dry or leave them in the open to air dry. This helps to remove the excess moisture and ward off potential mold growth.