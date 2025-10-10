This Popular Vintage Salad Dressing Was Discontinued In The 1970s — And No One Can Truly Recreate It
Though oil and vinegar have been splashed onto greens for centuries, it wasn't until the 1900s that enterprising restaurant owners began packaging dressings to sell to customers. In 1925, Kraft Cheese began dabbling in mayonnaise and salad dressing sales, partnering with the Milani Company, a brand already cranking out a variety of salad dressings. One of the flavors is now classified as an old-school salad dressing we don't see often – in fact, at all.
Milani's Buccaneer salad dressing is no longer made, but was produced by Louis Milani Foods in California until the 1970s. Even desperate recipe hunters have been shut down in their attempts to track down the original recipe. Evidently, the product was discontinued due to underperforming sales numbers, and the exact recipe to duplicate the dressing is nowhere to be found. Thankfully, heroic cooks have put together copycat recipes online with common ingredients like mayo and spices, so your next dinner spread can have a touch of this nostalgic flavor.
A dressing made to order
Adding 2 tablespoons of honey mustard salad dressing to nearly a full cup of mayo, sprinkling in garlic powder, and a quick dash of paprika can lend flavors similar to the original Buccaneer salad dressing. The resulting creamy and subtly seasoned spread is ideal not only to slather on top of burgers but can also be used as a dipping sauce for some of your favorite foods. French fries, onion rings, chicken wings, and roasted Brussels sprouts can all benefit from a side of Buccaneer dressing.
Once this smooth dressing is made and stored in the fridge, a spoonful can elevate mac and cheese recipes and casserole dishes, be swiped onto dinner rolls, or spread onto toast to make a BLT sandwich that will call for extra napkins. The best part of recreating this recipe at home is that you can adjust the ratio of ingredients to your taste. Lovers of spice may want to kick up the amount of paprika added to the mix or sneak in a dusting of chili powder, while other cooks may want to add a zingy squeeze of lemon to their makeshift Buccaneer salad dressing.