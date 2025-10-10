This Popular Vintage Salad Dressing Was Discontinued In The 1970s — And No One Can Truly Recreate It

Though oil and vinegar have been splashed onto greens for centuries, it wasn't until the 1900s that enterprising restaurant owners began packaging dressings to sell to customers. In 1925, Kraft Cheese began dabbling in mayonnaise and salad dressing sales, partnering with the Milani Company, a brand already cranking out a variety of salad dressings. One of the flavors is now classified as an old-school salad dressing we don't see often – in fact, at all.

Milani's Buccaneer salad dressing is no longer made, but was produced by Louis Milani Foods in California until the 1970s. Even desperate recipe hunters have been shut down in their attempts to track down the original recipe. Evidently, the product was discontinued due to underperforming sales numbers, and the exact recipe to duplicate the dressing is nowhere to be found. Thankfully, heroic cooks have put together copycat recipes online with common ingredients like mayo and spices, so your next dinner spread can have a touch of this nostalgic flavor.