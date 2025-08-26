9 Old-School Salad Dressings We Don't See People Eating Anymore

All good things must come to an end. Or so the saying goes. Some might say that about beloved salad dressings that seem to have disappeared for no apparent reason. There are entire internet threads dedicated to finding old-timey dressings — either the store-bought ones in bottles and jars, or the ones grandma made for every potluck. To no avail. These dressings weren't just tasty for many people; thinking about them conjures warm, wonderful memories. Sadly, they're simply not available in stores anymore. And finding granny's recipes is usually difficult. The following lineup of salad dressings might not be readily available these days, but they certainly haven't been forgotten.

The good news is you might be able to recreate your favorite antiquated dressings in your own kitchen. Many of the blends below are quite similar to dressings we currently enjoy. Perhaps these vintage dressings were inspiration, a springboard for future salad dressing creations. Today's cherished salad dressings use comparable ingredients to those from the past, which means they clearly stood the test of time. But if you want to create more original versions and bring back some sweet memories, grab a few pantry staples, throw on your bell-bottoms and some classic tunes, and you'll be whisked straight back to yesteryear.