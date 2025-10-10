The Steak Cut You Won't Find On Texas Roadhouse's Menu

While many chain restaurants can serve you a decent filet mignon or New York strip, Texas Roadhouse brings a wider variety of beefy cuts to the rodeo. The beloved Western-themed eatery is a go-to when you want everyone in the family to get a cut that they love — unless someone is craving hanger steak, that is. Unfortunately, this tasty piece of beef has never been a part of the Texas Roadhouse lineup.

Cut from the belly of the animal, hanger steak has a flat, relatively thin shape, a tender texture, and plenty of fatty marbling that contributes to an ultra-beefy flavor. It sounds like a perfect entree to follow a basket of Texas Roadhouse rolls, perhaps with a loaded baked potato on the side, but you won't find it at locations in America nor around the globe. Texas Roadhouse restaurants do exist outside of the U.S., and some international menus have small differences from American ones, but the selection of steaks hardly varies from country to country.

Hanger steak is not only absent from your local Roadhouse, but many mainstream grocery stores as well. In fact, you would have the best luck finding it at a butcher shop or online. Multiple factors make hanger steak hard to find, and those same traits are likely why Texas Roadhouse isn't able to offer it as a consistent menu item.