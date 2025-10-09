Give Boring Asparagus An Instant Upgrade With The Deli Meat In Your Fridge

Asparagus and prosciutto go together with ease. Wrap each spear of asparagus in a strip of meat and drizzle with oil plus your preferred seasonings. You can even wrap them both in phyllo or puff pastry for an easy appetizer. Into an oven (preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit) everything goes, and after about 10 minutes (or 20 if you have the external pastry layer), the dish should be ready. Alternatively, grilling is great for when you also want a smoky undertone. Over the charcoal grate, the spears should take about three to five minutes per side. Either way, once the stalks are vibrant green and soft enough to pierce through, and the prosciutto is crisp around the edges, that's when the dish is ready.

Right before serving, spruce it up however you like. Some opt for lemon juice, zest, and cheese (Boursin herb cheese, brie, and many more), others drizzle in balsamic vinegar for a tangy-sweet finish. When the holiday season draws closer, consider adding a raspberry sauce on the side to creatively serve prosciutto asparagus at your next dinner party. A tangy richness, on the other hand, only requires a goat cheese dip, and you can even add a bit of roasted nuts. And don't forget you can always invite other foods to the party. Arugula and spinach will complement the asparagus' earthy tones while sun-dried tomatoes bring fun surprises with vibrant pops of tangy, smoky flavors. During brunch, just throw on a poached or fried egg for the most satisfying main course. You can do so many things with asparagus and prosciutto.