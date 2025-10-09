The Murky History Behind The West Coast's Crab Louie

Crab Louie salad is so quintessential to the Pacific Northwest that it's part of our list of iconic foods from Washington state you need to try. A traditional Crab Louie salad, also known as a Crab Louis, was served with unique Dungeness crab meat, which thrived in the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest, along with lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, and pink Louis dressing. Modern adaptations are commonly found with the addition of cucumbers, tomatoes, and lemon wedges. Both Seattle and San Francisco are attributed to the origins of the famous salad, but despite its fame, the true origins are still up for debate.

Major coastal cities on the West Coast, like Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver, all featured crab on dining menus as far back as the 1800s, as commercial crab fishing began taking off. We may never know the true origin of the Crab Louis, but there are a few who claim to be the first to serve the luxurious seafood salad. The earliest claim comes from the Olympic Club in Seattle in 1904, where supposedly a famous Italian opera singer repeatedly ordered the salad until the kitchen ran out. The problem, however, with this claim is that the singer neither performed nor visited Seattle at this time. Farther south in San Francisco, a restaurant named Poodle Dog claimed its chef, Louis Coutard, invented the dressing for crab legs in 1908. But this tarragon-spiked dressing was not the pink-hued dressing the salad is famous for.