This Modern Backsplash Alternative Makes Your Kitchen Look Bigger And Brighter
There are more kitchen backsplash materials than just good old tile. One of the modern options that's been steadily gaining in popularity is glass panels, an intriguing trend that visually enlarges the space. To get an expert's take on this, we spoke to Cristiana Crin, the founder and director of design at Perpetuum Designs, and asked her about the pros and cons of this backsplash option.
There's a two-fold reason for the popularity of glass panels. First, Crin highlights "the sleek, modern aesthetic because of the customizable design." The glass usually comes clear (though colored versions do exist), making the kitchen look bigger and brighter. Whatever is behind the panels dictates the design of the kitchen, allowing you to get creative. Crin suggests "installing wallpaper or any 3D decorative wall panel underneath," adding that "if wallpaper is not an option, paint will be a more affordable alternative." Either way, the look comes out modern and dynamic, giving your kitchen personality. "Introducing a different option will make the space feel less traditional," the design expert points out.
In addition to the visual element, "we have the durability effect, due to the non-porous material," she explains. "Unlike stone or tile, glass (especially tempered glass — resistant to heat) doesn't absorb moisture, bacteria, and odors." It's also very easy to clean, as you're working with a straight surface without the grout and other textures that make cleaning a tile backsplash such a hassle.
Glass backsplash looks sleek and minimalistic, but it does have some drawbacks
Choosing a backsplash is quite the committal decision, so it's important to weigh the pros and cons of your desired choices. Glass backsplashes, while aesthetically airy and minimalistic, definitely have some drawbacks. "Paying attention to the overall environment and the style that is characteristic for each home will play an important role," Crin explains concerning the design. "Not every environment is appropriate for a modern accent. Some styles will call for a more traditional look." A rustic-style kitchen, for example, is definitely not a good candidate for this type of backsplash.
What about the longevity of the material? "If you're worried about the most common wear-and-tear, like scratches or other invisible imperfections, tempered glass will be the more obvious choice," Crin advises. This is also true if you're planning to extend the backsplash behind the stove, where heat would damage non-tempered glass. Another important consideration is the price. Compared to the more affordable backsplash options, going for a high-quality tempered glass backsplash "comes with a significant additional cost, which will be much greater than installing the traditional tile or stone," Crin warns. Ultimately, the choice is yours. "Personally, I think the investment is worth it," she concludes.