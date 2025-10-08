This Modern Backsplash Alternative Makes Your Kitchen Look Bigger And Brighter

There are more kitchen backsplash materials than just good old tile. One of the modern options that's been steadily gaining in popularity is glass panels, an intriguing trend that visually enlarges the space. To get an expert's take on this, we spoke to Cristiana Crin, the founder and director of design at Perpetuum Designs, and asked her about the pros and cons of this backsplash option.

There's a two-fold reason for the popularity of glass panels. First, Crin highlights "the sleek, modern aesthetic because of the customizable design." The glass usually comes clear (though colored versions do exist), making the kitchen look bigger and brighter. Whatever is behind the panels dictates the design of the kitchen, allowing you to get creative. Crin suggests "installing wallpaper or any 3D decorative wall panel underneath," adding that "if wallpaper is not an option, paint will be a more affordable alternative." Either way, the look comes out modern and dynamic, giving your kitchen personality. "Introducing a different option will make the space feel less traditional," the design expert points out.

In addition to the visual element, "we have the durability effect, due to the non-porous material," she explains. "Unlike stone or tile, glass (especially tempered glass — resistant to heat) doesn't absorb moisture, bacteria, and odors." It's also very easy to clean, as you're working with a straight surface without the grout and other textures that make cleaning a tile backsplash such a hassle.