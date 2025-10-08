This '90s-Era Frozen Treat Faced Bankruptcy — But Found An Unexpected Second Life

Kids in the '90s may remember the simple joy of scooping into a bowl of tiny frozen beads. The invention of Dippin' Dots altered the cold dessert industry with its small spheres of flash-frozen ice cream. Instead of scooping into bowls of melting ice cream, these ultra-chilled orbs would stick to your tongue before disintegrating into mouthfuls of flavor. Despite the dessert's popularity, business complexities pushed this nostalgic treat to almost become one of those discontinued frozen treats relegated only to memory.

After a few changes of hands and some smart strategy, the technology to make this treat persevere. The founder of Dippin' Dots, Curt Jones, applied his background in biotechnology to the food industry. In 1988, Jones discovered that dumping ice cream into extremely cold liquid nitrogen resulted in small edible beads. His culinary creation was patented, Jones set out to expand the reach of Dippin' Dots through a franchising model, and Dippin' Dots were served at amusement centers across the country. Jones' business idea proved challenging, however, as distributing storage spaces that were cold enough to hold Dippin' Dots wasn't an easy task. After a lawsuit with a competitor got messy and expensive, Dippin' Dots had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2011.