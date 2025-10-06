The Disgusting Problem With Starbucks' New Protein Lattes

Last week, Starbucks jumped on the protein bandwagon and started offering protein-boosted milk as an option for your lattes. Tick this on the app or tell the barista, and you'll get an extra 27 to 36 grams of protein in your drink and your diet. Sounds great, right? Well, here's the thing: as people started ordering these protein-pumped drinks, they ran into a pretty gross problem: the foam started curdling so badly that it actually became a solid chunk on top of the drink.

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with photos and videos reviewing Starbucks' protein lattes, and they don't look pretty. People have been bringing their drinks home only to discover a "protein float" on top of their coffee with a texture that looks unsettlingly like mashed potatoes. In some particularly nasty cases, like one viral TikTok, the protein foam congealed so much that the person had to literally spoon out their drink one scoop at a time. One Redditor (who was one of the earliest to flag the problem) shared to Starbucks' subreddit a photo of their thickened protein latte and described theirs as having the consistency of oatmeal. And if you're thinking the easy solution is to just slap the lid on and ignore the curdled mess? The protein foam can get so thick that people haven't been able to suck anything through a straw at all.