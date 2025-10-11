The Most Expensive Type Of Fruit Regularly Available At The Grocery Store Comes In A Can
With grocery store prices climbing sky-high, it's worth figuring out new ways to save. When looking for canned fruits at the grocery store, it's best to understand the average prices of your pantry staples and what will provide the most value. According to the USDA, canned cherries packed in syrup or water are the most expensive canned fruit regularly available at the grocery store with an average price around $3.56.
Although grocery stores can sometimes feature deluxe imports or similar items that will fetch an even greater price tag, canned cherries are typically available at all times and are the most pricey of all standard canned fruit items. Whether fresh or canned, it seems cherries are always so expensive, and now more than ever before. Due to the difficulty of growing the fruits creating a limited supply and higher demand, these small, pitted gems are something of a hot commodity.
Considering the best and worst canned fruits to buy at the grocery store, cherries might be moving further down your shopping list. There are plenty of uses for your favorite fruits but, in the interest of frugality, it's best to seek out more affordable options. Though delicious, if cherries are out of reach for the time being, that doesn't mean you can't source similar, more affordable stone fruits.
Thinking outside the box – and the can
Though it's true that you should consider using canned cherries for a Black Forest cake, there are alternatives that can save you money at the grocery checkout. For example, other, less expensive canned stone fruits like apricots and peaches can make a fantastic addition to your next dessert. Fresh plums are also plentiful and tasty. Create a crave-worthy coffee cake using store-bought cake mix and canned peaches or even fruit cocktail to mix up the flavors.
If you want to keep the chocolate taste of a Black Forest cake, try using bananas or applesauce with a boxed cake mix for an addition of nutrition and moist texture. If you happen to have a bottle of cherry-flavored syrup on hand that you use to flavor your drinks, try drizzling some atop a freshly baked chocolate cake to give it that familiar flavor.
As canned goods are more shelf-stable than fresh, stocking up on your preferred types of canned fruits when they are on sale or sold in bulk is a great way to have them ready to use later. Make sure to store your cans in a cool, dry place away from direct light and heat. Canned cherries are wildly expensive and in limited supply, but with a little creativity and research, you can still enjoy the meals you love, even if in a slightly different format.