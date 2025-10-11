The Most Expensive Type Of Fruit Regularly Available At The Grocery Store Comes In A Can

With grocery store prices climbing sky-high, it's worth figuring out new ways to save. When looking for canned fruits at the grocery store, it's best to understand the average prices of your pantry staples and what will provide the most value. According to the USDA, canned cherries packed in syrup or water are the most expensive canned fruit regularly available at the grocery store with an average price around $3.56.

Although grocery stores can sometimes feature deluxe imports or similar items that will fetch an even greater price tag, canned cherries are typically available at all times and are the most pricey of all standard canned fruit items. Whether fresh or canned, it seems cherries are always so expensive, and now more than ever before. Due to the difficulty of growing the fruits creating a limited supply and higher demand, these small, pitted gems are something of a hot commodity.

Considering the best and worst canned fruits to buy at the grocery store, cherries might be moving further down your shopping list. There are plenty of uses for your favorite fruits but, in the interest of frugality, it's best to seek out more affordable options. Though delicious, if cherries are out of reach for the time being, that doesn't mean you can't source similar, more affordable stone fruits.