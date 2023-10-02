Why You Should Consider Using Canned Cherries For Black Forest Cake

A Black Forest cake, to many people, is the pinnacle of indulgence. You have a luscious chocolate sponge cake enveloped in a rich, velvety shell of crushed dark chocolate flakes, filled with tart cherry syrup in the center. Topped with whipped cream and a few fresh cherries to decorate and voila, you have a confectionary masterpiece on hand. But while most people will naturally focus on the chocolate, the cherries are a crucial part of this recipe, too. If you're taking it upon yourself to bake a Black Forest cake, here's a surprising part: instead of fresh cherries, you'll save yourself a lot of time and trouble using canned cherries.

There are two reasons for this: not only do you need the cherries to make this cake, you'll need the syrup, too. You'll find both within a can of cherries. No need to make an extra trip for the syrup. Once you've baked the cake layers and allowed them to cool, crack open the can and pour the thickened syrup inside on top. The syrup will keep the sponge cake from drying out, as well as give it a nice, tart flavor.

As for the cherries themselves, just wedge them between all the cake layers. When the cake is cut and eaten, the occasional cherries that sneak in between bites will impart a nice, sweet surprise for your guests.