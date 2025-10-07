This Savory 1950s 'Cake' Is Probably Best Left In The Past

While viewers of Netflix's "Is It Cake?" try to decide between what is a cake and what is actually an object, this concoction tries to look like a cake but surprises eaters with its curiously salty, savory ingredients. While some recipes from the 50s aren't around anymore, like tomato soup cake and baked fish loaf, bologna cake has somehow found a resurgence, thanks to determined online creators. "Surprisingly, it looks really good," commented one user in response to @scubeskitchen's TikTok "How to make a bologna cake."

This cake is among the dishes that have grown less popular over the years over the years, but it still manages to surface on party tables. Admittedly, it's one of the more creative ways to use bologna. Think of it as a party-sized sandwich made in the shape of a cake. Sliced layers of meat are stacked with cream cheese and other ingredients. "I don't know how, but that is delicious," gushed TikToker @scubeskitchen, who made the cake and tried some. The exact origins of this meaty, creamy curiosity aren't clear, but some speculate that the savory cake recipe actually started as a joke.