This Savory 1950s 'Cake' Is Probably Best Left In The Past
While viewers of Netflix's "Is It Cake?" try to decide between what is a cake and what is actually an object, this concoction tries to look like a cake but surprises eaters with its curiously salty, savory ingredients. While some recipes from the 50s aren't around anymore, like tomato soup cake and baked fish loaf, bologna cake has somehow found a resurgence, thanks to determined online creators. "Surprisingly, it looks really good," commented one user in response to @scubeskitchen's TikTok "How to make a bologna cake."
This cake is among the dishes that have grown less popular over the years over the years, but it still manages to surface on party tables. Admittedly, it's one of the more creative ways to use bologna. Think of it as a party-sized sandwich made in the shape of a cake. Sliced layers of meat are stacked with cream cheese and other ingredients. "I don't know how, but that is delicious," gushed TikToker @scubeskitchen, who made the cake and tried some. The exact origins of this meaty, creamy curiosity aren't clear, but some speculate that the savory cake recipe actually started as a joke.
Beauty is in the eye of the eater
The most basic bologna cakes can be fashioned using only bologna, cream cheese, and a sprinkle of onion powder. Recipe variations include sneaking in pieces of white bread or sliced cheese into the layered structure or mixing Italian dressing into the creamy spread. Garnishes like black olives and parsley have been known to adorn the surfaces of these meaty cakes, and both Cheese Whiz and mustard are used to add decoration and dashes of whimsical color to the presentation. Taking it to the extreme, TikToker @ordinary.sausage2 decided to deep fry the assemblage. "It is shockingly good," remarked the maker, admitting that the presentation might have been atrocious.
Should a bologna cake appear on a table today, it is guaranteed to spark conversation, no matter what the reason for the gathering. Similar to a regular cake, pieces of bologna cake can be sliced and served on a plate, accompanied by crispy crackers or crunchy pieces of bread.