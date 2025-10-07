Despite An Unappealing Name, Mississippi Mud Potatoes Are A Perfect Potluck Side Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Old-school casseroles are the dish you should make for your next party, and with good reason. A large-scale baked food is the ideal addition to any potluck, and one with lots of cheesy and potato goodness is just plain hard to resist. Though its name isn't the most appetizing, Mississippi mud potatoes are a surprisingly delightful treat that is ideal for sharing among a group. It's unclear as to how the dish got its unfortunate name; however, this casserole takes on the qualities of a loaded baked potato in a way that simply can't be beat.
The dish comes together with minimal ingredients and can be made even easier with smart shortcuts like starting with frozen potatoes. It can also be customized to suit a variety of taste preferences and dietary needs. In its most basic form, Mississippi mud potatoes start by mixing peeled and diced Yukon gold potatoes with shredded cheddar cheese, cooked pieces of chopped bacon, and minced garlic. This is sauced and seasoned with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper, and placed in an oven-safe dish for baking. Finishing off the top with extra shredded cheese and broiling it will create a crave-worthy crust on top.
The portability of Mississippi mud potatoes makes it an ideal recipe to bring to a potluck. Additionally, the ingredients are especially accessible, meaning it can be made in a big batch and saved to enjoy more later. Enjoy the classic recipe or dress it up and make it your own.
Making your own version of Mississippi mud potatoes
Preparing a batch of Mississippi mud potatoes is fairly quick, letting the oven and broiler do most of the heavy lifting. Yukon gold potatoes are a typical choice, but mix up the potatoes to vary the taste, texture, and even color of your casserole. Similarly, while mild cheddar cheese is standard, you can use extra sharp, white cheddar cheese, or even other variations that melt well and add complementary flavors. Try mixing a gooey Gouda or even Muenster cheese. The most important part of the look and appeal of this casserole is getting a nice, bubbly crust of cheese on top.
With so many types of bacon to choose from, pork might be the obvious choice, but you can always go lighter by using beef variations or a turkey version like Wellshire Farms Organic Uncured Turkey Bacon. Cooking it until it gets extra crispy will give your casserole a fun bit of crunch and pleasant texture, especially when mixed with the creamy and cheesy potatoes.
Feel free to get creative with your seasonings, too. Mix up your mayonnaise and mustard with varieties to suit your taste preferences. Try a spicy brown mustard or a yellow mustard for more unique deli flavors. Similarly, you can add sour cream in place of or in addition to your mayonnaise to give your dish more of a baked potato-inspired flavor.
Try meatless and non-dairy options for your casserole for an even more accessible potluck offering.