Despite An Unappealing Name, Mississippi Mud Potatoes Are A Perfect Potluck Side Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Old-school casseroles are the dish you should make for your next party, and with good reason. A large-scale baked food is the ideal addition to any potluck, and one with lots of cheesy and potato goodness is just plain hard to resist. Though its name isn't the most appetizing, Mississippi mud potatoes are a surprisingly delightful treat that is ideal for sharing among a group. It's unclear as to how the dish got its unfortunate name; however, this casserole takes on the qualities of a loaded baked potato in a way that simply can't be beat.

The dish comes together with minimal ingredients and can be made even easier with smart shortcuts like starting with frozen potatoes. It can also be customized to suit a variety of taste preferences and dietary needs. In its most basic form, Mississippi mud potatoes start by mixing peeled and diced Yukon gold potatoes with shredded cheddar cheese, cooked pieces of chopped bacon, and minced garlic. This is sauced and seasoned with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper, and placed in an oven-safe dish for baking. Finishing off the top with extra shredded cheese and broiling it will create a crave-worthy crust on top.

The portability of Mississippi mud potatoes makes it an ideal recipe to bring to a potluck. Additionally, the ingredients are especially accessible, meaning it can be made in a big batch and saved to enjoy more later. Enjoy the classic recipe or dress it up and make it your own.