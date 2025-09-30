A Smart Shortcut Makes Mississippi Mud Potatoes Even Easier To Whip Up

If you find funeral potatoes too grim and a hash brown casserole too boring, it's time to bring a little Mississippi Mud into your kitchen. Mississippi Mud Pie, the dessert, is a rich and decadent chocolate treat, but Mississippi Mud Potatoes are entirely different, so don't let the name confuse you. This casserole is loaded with cheese, bacon, and green onions. Think of it more like an exploded loaded baked potato. And it's easier to make than you think if you use a bag of frozen hash brown potatoes to start it off.

If you've never heard of it before, Mississippi Mud Potatoes are usually an easy, one-pan casserole that uses diced or chopped potatoes as a base. Any kind of potatoes work, and mini potatoes cut in half or in quarters are especially convenient. But we all know that washing potatoes and then peeling them can be a real hassle. If you're doing a one-dish casserole, sometimes you just want it out of the way quickly and easily.

Using a bag of frozen, pre-diced potatoes drops the prep time considerably and frees you up to focus on flavor. Skipping all the washing and dicing gives you more time to customize the toppings, which is one of the most fun parts of making Mississippi Mud Potatoes.