Here's Why Hellmann's Labels Its Mayonnaise As 'Real'

Discerning foodies already know that not all mayonnaise is created equal (we're looking at you, Miracle Whip). In fact, not all mayo is even "real" mayonnaise — which is why every squeeze-bottle and jar of Hellmann's comes labeled with the words "real mayonnaise." The brand placed highly in our definitive ranking of popular store-bought mayo brands. Plus, at a Walmart in Chicago, a 20-ounce bottle runs for $5.98 (bonus points for affordability). But what makes Hellmann's the "real"?

To unpack why Hellmann's qualifies as mayonnaise, it's worth taking a closer look at what, exactly, mayonnaise is. In its simplest platonic form, mayo is a thick, creamy emulsion made from eggs, oil, an acidic component like lemon juice and/or vinegar, and sometimes seasonings. Egg yolks contain lecithin, a natural phospholipid that acts as an emulsifier, helping the oil and liquids in mayo blend without separating.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, for commercial mayonnaise to be labelled as "real", egg yolk lecithin must be the only emulsifying agent in the mix. That means no emulsifier additives, modified food starches, or cellulose gel. In fact, "mayonnaise" even has its own section in the FDA's Code of Federal Regulations and is protected by an established Standard of Identity. In 2015, vegan mayo-alternative spread "Just Mayo" caught major FDA backlash for labelling its canola-oil-based, egg-free product as "mayonnaise." Happily, Hellmann's uses egg yolks as its sole emulsifier, and the brand prides itself on ensuring those eggs are of the highest quality.