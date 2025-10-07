Should You Bring Wine When You're Invited To A Dinner Party?
Ever been invited to a dinner party and wonder if you should bring your host a bottle of wine? Chelsea Fagan, author of "Having People Over" and co-founder of The Financial Diet, has the answer for us. She explains, "You can [bring wine], but it's preferable to find out if the host drinks or is serving wine before you do." More often than not, your host may feel obligated to open the bottle, even though they had no intention of serving wine that evening.
If the host is serving wine, then Fagan has another tip for you. She adds, "Always make sure you know what they are serving, so you can thoughtfully pair the wine and food. You can ask at the wine shop for some guidance." According to our definitive guide for pairing wine and steak, red wine generally pairs well with red meat. Similarly, white wine often goes with white meat and seafood, and you can learn how an expert pairs wine with white fish for the best recommendations. Although it isn't a grave mistake, you wouldn't want to bring a bold red wine to a seafood night or a sweet white wine to a steak night.
Bring wine that pairs well with what the host is serving, or choose another considerate gift
If the host is okay with you bringing wine but hasn't divulged what they're serving for dinner, there are some wine options that can rise to nearly any occasion. Chelsea Fagan advises, "If I know truly nothing about what is being served, and can't get access to that information, I always bring a dry sparkling wine like a Champagne or Cava. It goes with basically everything."
She also feels that it's fine to skip bringing wine altogether if you're unsure whether your host would appreciate a bottle, or if the wine would pair well with the food. "I also love bringing the host pastries to enjoy the next morning, or little gifts for hosting their next party, such as cocktail skewers, pretty napkins, a jar of fancy olives or jam, etc.," says Fagan. "It's nice to make your gift something the host gets to enjoy, rather than something that gets automatically opened at the party!"
There are plenty of other helpful things you can bring to a dinner party that don't require cooking or strenuous effort on your end, such as a fresh fruit salad or a store-bought dessert. You can also ask the host if there are any last-minute items they need before the event. And, should you find yourself in the hosting position, be sure to check out what Martha Stewart says to do when your dinner guest brings wine.