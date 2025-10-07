Should You Bring Wine When You're Invited To A Dinner Party?

If the host is okay with you bringing wine but hasn't divulged what they're serving for dinner, there are some wine options that can rise to nearly any occasion. Chelsea Fagan advises, "If I know truly nothing about what is being served, and can't get access to that information, I always bring a dry sparkling wine like a Champagne or Cava. It goes with basically everything."

She also feels that it's fine to skip bringing wine altogether if you're unsure whether your host would appreciate a bottle, or if the wine would pair well with the food. "I also love bringing the host pastries to enjoy the next morning, or little gifts for hosting their next party, such as cocktail skewers, pretty napkins, a jar of fancy olives or jam, etc.," says Fagan. "It's nice to make your gift something the host gets to enjoy, rather than something that gets automatically opened at the party!"

There are plenty of other helpful things you can bring to a dinner party that don't require cooking or strenuous effort on your end, such as a fresh fruit salad or a store-bought dessert. You can also ask the host if there are any last-minute items they need before the event. And, should you find yourself in the hosting position, be sure to check out what Martha Stewart says to do when your dinner guest brings wine.