Here's How An Expert Pairs Wine With White Fish

Just when you think you have the art of wine pairing for fish, beef, or anything else figured out, the wine world throws little curveballs at you. You probably know the basics — white wine for seafood, red wine for heavier meats — but general rules like that can only take you so far. Any fish lover knows that within that world there are as many different types of recipes, cooking styles, and sauces as there are fish in the sea. Is smoked salmon really going to be paired with the same type of wine as white fish such as poached haddock or grilled swordfish? Obviously not.

Well, Tasting Table knows that the best answer to these questions comes from experts, so we reached out to Vajra Stratigos, the director of operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, and asked him what he would pair with some grilled white fish. Stratigos reminded us that, while white wine is usually the go-to for fish, "the ideal wine is largely dependent upon the preparation."

He told us that grilled dishes with flavors from tomatoes or mushrooms would make a wide variety of wines ideal, but for meaty white fish, he said "Mahi with its uniquely flaky and firm texture is a great one for the grill," and added the suggestion "I think most full-bodied whites would be best." His choice was the Spanish wine Godello, specifically the 2020 vintage from Bodegas Raul Perez, which he described as "ripe and floral with a good mineralic backbone."