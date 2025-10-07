Add This Type Of Seating To Your Kitchen For A Refreshing Style Change (It's Perfect For Small Spaces)

Anyone looking for ways to make a small kitchen space more functional might feel stumped when it's time to host. Fortunately, the founder and director of design at Perpetuum Designs, Cristiana Crin, sat down with Tasting Table to discuss the best type of seating for smaller eat-in kitchens. If you're having trouble fitting all of your friends around the table, Crin said to consider installing banquette seating. "Manufacturing a banquette will not only save space, but done right, will add at least one extra seat at the table, making this dining nook more inviting towards social gatherings," Crin told Tasting Table.

Banquettes require less space than traditional dining chairs, because they don't require room for the chair to be pulled out. Knowing this, banquet seating offers the advantage of being able to sit against walls and corners, which further maximizes unused space. But, even when foodies aren't hosting, Crin explained that banquette seating serves double-duty by providing additional storage: "Under the seat, the space can be used to store larger, seasonal items like blankets, decorative pillows, aprons and even bottles or lunch boxes."

Depending on the designer's choice, this might look like top-opening chests concealed beneath the cushions, or front-opening cabinets. Banquette seating also provides an opportunity to make a big style statement in your small kitchen. According to Crin, the upholstery can showcase colored and textured fabric for a bolder kitchen look — just be sure to opt for a high-performance fabric designed for durability and stain removal.