The Old-School Cake With A Pie Topping That Reddit Is Begging To Come Back

It starts with a spark of sugary nostalgia, a cake you haven't thought about in years, crossing your mind in a random moment. Lost in memories all this time, it's surprising how much impact it still holds. The passing of time, as it turns out, only elevates forgotten desserts' magic. After that, it won't be long before the cravings come knocking and demand a revival. Such is the case with perok cake, as aptly demonstrated by large baking communities on Reddit.

Originating in Iran and Armenia, perok (or piróg) is a butter cake topped with fruit jam and a lattice, pie-like crust. The filling is often sweet, but can also be savory with options like mushrooms, fried onions, potatoes, meat, and fish. It mostly comes in large circular and rectangular pans, but you might also see it sliced into palm-sized squares, served with tea or coffee as a daybreak snack. Oftentimes, you will find this cake dearly loved in many Iranian and Armenian households, and all the same, a staple in local bakeries.

Think of perok as a cake and pie hybrid. The crust is crispy-edged and golden, yet the filling melts with decadent softness. At the center, the peach or apricot jam's vibrant sweetness (although it can be any other fruit you want) is a gratifying force that constantly pulls you back in for another bite. It's undoubtedly one of the many Armenian delicacies you need to try at least once.