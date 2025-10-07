Why You Should Keep A Marshmallow In Brown Sugar
Brown sugar has much more depth than white sugar thanks to the addition of molasses. Along with imparting a rich caramel sweet taste, molasses is a syrupy liquid that provides quite a bit of moisture. The reason that brown sugar gets notoriously hard and clumpy is that the moisture evaporates as the sweetener sits for long periods. A marshmallow is your sweet secret weapon for softening rock-hard brown sugar.
Marshmallows are a simple mixture of water, sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin. So, they contain plenty of moisture to rehydrate brown sugar that has dried. While a slice of bread is another popular way to soften the sweetener, it might not be a staple you want to use for anything other than toast and sandwiches. A typical brand of marshmallows come with between 40 and 50 marshmallows per bag, so it's easier to spare a few. To that effect, because marshmallows relinquish their moisture so that brown sugar can absorb it, the marshmallows themselves will dry out and firm up.
The hack itself is hands-off, but it's not instantaneous. Simply place one or two marshmallows on top of your brown sugar in an air-tight container to sit for about a day. It's important the container is sealed tightly to prevent the moisture from the marshmallows from seeping out. After a day with marshmallows, rock hard brown sugar will be back to its moist, pliable self.
More methods for softening brown sugar
You can leave marshmallows in brown sugar for up to a few weeks for rehydration and moisture retention. But, you should change them out after that. Since you'll need to wait a day or so for the moisture to leach out of the marshmallows and into the brown sugar, planning ahead is key. That said, there are quicker alternatives that involve kitchen appliances. Heat is a catalyst for softening brown sugar, so the oven or even the microwave are efficient tools. Wrap hardened brown sugar in tin foil and place it into a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven, checking on the sweetener every 5 minutes. For an even faster method, sprinkle a bit of water over brown sugar before nuking it in a lightly sealed and microwave-safe bag or container in 10- to 15- second increments. If you've got the time but not the marshmallows, citrus peels will impart moisture.
The best way to prevent brown sugar from hardening is proper storage. If you aren't going to use up a bag right away, you can store it for a long period in the freezer. This will turn the water contained in brown sugar into solid crystals. You won't lose moisture, and thawing will revert the sweetener to its softer form.