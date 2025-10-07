Why You Should Keep A Marshmallow In Brown Sugar

Brown sugar has much more depth than white sugar thanks to the addition of molasses. Along with imparting a rich caramel sweet taste, molasses is a syrupy liquid that provides quite a bit of moisture. The reason that brown sugar gets notoriously hard and clumpy is that the moisture evaporates as the sweetener sits for long periods. A marshmallow is your sweet secret weapon for softening rock-hard brown sugar.

Marshmallows are a simple mixture of water, sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin. So, they contain plenty of moisture to rehydrate brown sugar that has dried. While a slice of bread is another popular way to soften the sweetener, it might not be a staple you want to use for anything other than toast and sandwiches. A typical brand of marshmallows come with between 40 and 50 marshmallows per bag, so it's easier to spare a few. To that effect, because marshmallows relinquish their moisture so that brown sugar can absorb it, the marshmallows themselves will dry out and firm up.

The hack itself is hands-off, but it's not instantaneous. Simply place one or two marshmallows on top of your brown sugar in an air-tight container to sit for about a day. It's important the container is sealed tightly to prevent the moisture from the marshmallows from seeping out. After a day with marshmallows, rock hard brown sugar will be back to its moist, pliable self.