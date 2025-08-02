How To Soften Brown Sugar Without Wasting A Slice Of Bread

If you were just about to bake a batch of cookies but your brown sugar has hardened into a rigid slab that's as solid as a rock, we've got a quick fix. Bread can soften brown sugar over time, but it isn't an instant solution, and you'll end up with a wasted slice. Instead, place your sugar in a zip-top bag and microwave it with a dash of water for faster results.

Brown sugar naturally contains more moisture than white sugar due to the presence of molasses (though there are three different types), which is why it's the perfect sweetener for making extra soft chocolate chip cookies and tender cake. The only problem is that if you leave your brown sugar untouched in the pantry, this inherent moisture will eventually evaporate, resulting in hardened clumps and clusters. If caught early, you can loosen chunks of hard brown sugar with a fork and some elbow grease; however, if it's hardened into a block, you'll need to reintroduce some moisture to soften it again.

To make the most of this speedier remedy, sprinkle about a teaspoon of water for every 8 ounces. For safety, leave a small gap at the top of the zipper seal to allow any excess steam to come out, and microwave the sugar for around 10-15 seconds. Be mindful that sugar warms up very quickly in the microwave, so heat it in small increments and keep checking on it. The water will turn into steam and rehydrate the sugar in small areas.