Can You Actually Peel Mangoes Like Bananas? We Tried So You Don't Waste The Fruit

Mango is undoubtedly delicious, and there are so many different ways to enjoy it. The fruit offers a nice range of nutrients, including a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and is thought to aid in digestion. It also has immune-boosting properties and may help lower the risk of certain cancers. So, why not throw some frozen chunks in a fruit smoothie along with some peach and banana? A side like mango salsa is good any time of the year, and mango chutney is incredibly lovely to have alongside a grilled pork chop. And if I'm eating out and see a dish that has a mango component, it's going to catch my attention and garner immediate consideration. However, I generally steer clear of it in my own kitchen.

While I do enjoy the fruit fresh and keep a bag of dried mango in the house, like many, I do not enjoy the fuss and muss of trying to pick a good one and then having to take it home and peel it. It's messy, sticky, and presents way too many opportunities for me to accidentally cut myself. And when it's all said and done, I feel like I end up throwing more mango away than I get to keep for myself.

But what if there was a way to circumvent such issues — for instance, peeling it like a banana? Well, that could be a game-changer.