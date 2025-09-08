The Easiest Way To Peel A Mango: Try This Brilliant Hack

Eating mangoes can make you feel like you're on a beach somewhere while you're just in your kitchen. The sweet and sour tropical fruit may be very tasty, but it can be messy and a hassle to cut apart. One great way to separate the flesh from the skin without leaving the countertop in disarray is by cutting the mango in thick slices and sliding each down against the edge of a glass. That way, the juicy fruit flesh peels away from the skin and lands directly into the chalice without making a mess. This quick and simple peeling hack will have you slurping on the fresh crop in no time.

The advantage of the glass method is that most of the juicy messiness ends up in the glass, and you can simply discard the peels. However, if you want to dice the mango, there's another popular mango hack. This has the eater trimming the opposite sides of the fuzzy mango seed to produce three sections. Cut off the fruit around the area that holds the large flat seed. However, for the other two parts, make grid-like cuts into the flesh without scoring the skin, then invert the bowl-shaped halves so that the cubes pop out. You can scoop off the cubes into a bowl or eat the mango straight off the inverted peel. We also have a few more mango-peeling tricks that you should scan before heading to the grocery store.