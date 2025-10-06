The Vintage Southern Layered Dessert That Earned The Nickname 'Girdle Buster'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some older cake recipes, such as German chocolate cake, have stood the test of time, remaining a go-to for modern households. But there are other vintage chocolate desserts that deserve a comeback. And the Southern layered dessert known as the "girdle buster" is one old-fashioned recipe you'll want to make again and again.

While it's called a girdle buster, this layered dessert has light and fluffy cream and pudding layers that aren't any more decadent than a slice of chocolate cake. The dessert starts with a crunchy cookie crust, usually crushed graham crackers and butter, baked to a firm foundation. The rest of the dessert is a no-bake endeavor, consisting of a cream cheese-based layer flavored with peanut butter and vanilla, followed by a layer of chocolate pudding, whipped cream, and often a crunchy garnish. After finishing the layers, you'll slide the dessert into the fridge to set.

Despite a short stint in the oven for a firm and crunchy crust, the girdle buster is a cold, indulgent summertime dessert. It's the perfect textural balance of creamy and crunchy, with a sweet, nutty, and tangy flavor profile. The graham cracker crust and cream cheese layer put the girdle buster in cheesecake territory, while the final layer of chocolate pudding, whipped cream, and a crunchy garnish are reminiscent of a traditional British trifle.