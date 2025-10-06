How Pizza Hut's Logo Changed Forever In The '70s

Food may be essential to creating an iconic fast-food brand, but you can't discount how important the logo is. The golden arches are recognized the world over, after all — and everyone knows Colonel Sanders' face, even if it's only the cartoon version. Arguably just as iconic is the Pizza Hut logo, which is simple and memorable, but which Pizza Hut logo are we talking about? It has changed a few times over the years. The red roof and the name of the restaurant are the most important parts. The design has evolved, but before the 1970s, that red roof logo didn't even exist.

Pizza Hut dates back to 1958. That makes it older than Domino's, Little Caesars, and Papa John's. The original stores featured the signature red roof on the buildings and on the signs out front, along with a cartoon pizza chef named Pizza Pete. They chose the name because they had limited space on the signage, and Pizza Hut fit neatly.

By 1971, Pizza Pete was gone and the chain was focusing on its iconic red roof. In 1974, Pizza Hut marketing executive Sam Moyers, alongside Lippincott, helped design the red roof logo, reducing emphasis on the words to focus on the image associated with the restaurant. They patented the design and focused on making it symbolic of the chain. Associating the roof of the building with the brand meant it wasn't just the sign out front that identified a Pizza Hut, but also the building itself. The locations became the logo, which is not something you see very often.