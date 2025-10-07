Add This Fruity Topping To Butternut Squash Soup And You'll Never Turn Back

A hearty bowl of butternut squash soup is the perfect dish to usher in autumn. While the rich, nutty squash, infused with herbs and broth, stands well on its own, enhancing it with extra ingredients is rarely a bad idea. Crispy, roasted chickpeas and toasted nuts and seeds are perfect for the dish, but pomegranate seeds will be your new favorite butternut squash soup topping.

Though you may be no stranger to pomegranate seeds, using them to top off soup may seem a little odd. They make a sweet addition to smoothie bowls and yogurt parfaits, but to accompany squash? However, one taste of the duo will get you absolutely hooked. Butternut squash is deep and earthy — bites of tangy pomegranate seeds in each spoonful help to cut through the richness without taking away from the soup's depth. The seeds have a complexity that ranges from bright and floral to woodsy, serving as the perfect complement to the winter squash.

Not only is it a great ingredient for upgrading butternut squash soup, but pomegranate soup has been paired with various iterations of the vegetable. Fall harvest caramelized mushroom salad features roasted butternut squash and pomegranate seeds, while butternut squash tacos are brightened with tart pomegranate pico de gallo. When adding pomegranate seeds to butternut squash soup, all you need to do is place them atop the cooked soup and swirl them in for a juicy, crunchy touch in each rich sip.