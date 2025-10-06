The Ninja CREAMi Step For Perfectly Creamy Results That You Might Be Skipping

Homemade ice cream is a culinary feat that even seasoned cooks find daunting. However, the Ninja CREAMi makes preparing the treat easy — and even sometimes, healthy. With recipes for making frozen desserts with bases of milk, protein shakes, yogurt, or fruit, a CREAMi can offer frosty euphoria with minimal ice cream-making know-how. It functions similarly to a high-speed blender with an ice cream base that's been frozen for at least 24 hours in the appliance's bowl (about a day before mixing). It can be used to make a variety of refreshing desserts from frozen yogurt to sorbet to milkshakes. For perfectly creamy results using your CREAMi, however, there's a simple step you might be skipping: using the "re-spin" function.

Located at the bottom of the settings panel on the appliance, the re-spin button is a useful function in itself that many people have questions on how to use. Overall, the re-spin function is meant to ensure a creamy dessert, especially when it just needs a little extra mixing — not a whole extra spin in the ice cream blending machine. If you've ever tried out a CREAMi with high hopes, only to find your ice cream icy or grainy, all you have to do is add a little more liquid to the mix and press re-spin. What you'll get is a quick extra sheer on the ice cream base that renders it creamy and smooth.