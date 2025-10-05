The Chicken In The Chick-Fil-A Logo Looked A Lot Different In The Early '60s

It would be nearly impossible to talk about chicken sandwiches at any length without mentioning the name "Chick-fil-A." Today, the chain's presence encompasses more than 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. But, before it was a global fast-casual giant, Chick-fil-A was a standalone chicken joint in Georgia in 1946, and it didn't even have a logo yet. A logo wouldn't emerge until 1960 — and although it bore the same minimal red and black color palette fans recognize today, the "chicken" character wasn't part of the "C" shape in the restaurant's title.

Today's fans know Chick-fil-A's "chicken logo" as a stylized letter "C" adorned with a small beak, plume, and eye dot. However, prior to 1960, the Chick-fil-A chicken wore a different, cruder design: A cartoon poultry head with a long, pointed beak. This original mascot wasn't an apparent chicken at all, but a rooster named "Doodles." Per the lore, Doodles was the creative brainchild of American designers Louie Giglio and Evan Armstrong, reportedly commissioned by Chick-fil-A founder and peanut-oil-chicken-sandwich-creator S. Truett Cathy.

Unlike the swooping, rounded silhouette of the modern logo, the '60s chicken head of yore had a much more pronounced beak (think Foghorn Leghorn) and a smarmy side smile. The complete 1960s restaurant logo featured the name "Chick-fill-A" in italicized typeface beside Doodles' head. For three years (1960-1963), the words "Best Thing That Ever Happened To A Chicken" appeared as a subheading. The second "L" was dropped from the chain's spelling in 1964.