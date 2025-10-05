The Trendy Beverage Options Cracker Barrel Tried Adding To Attract Young Diners
Amid a sea of trendy breakfast chains like First Watch or Another Broken Egg Cafe, Cracker Barrel is the old faithful spot that is rarely visited, but generally understood to be reliable. Cracker Barrel's logo saga may seem like its first attempt to rally the youngins into its rustic doors, but the chain once introduced alcohol in hopes of drawing a larger crowd. When the chain's sales began to drop off around 2020, it made some changes to try to bring in younger diners, namely by selling alcohol. In the humble manner of the country store, Cracker Barrel introduced beer, wine, and mimosas. The offerings seem meager compared to the vast happy hours at other chain restaurants, but it was enough to get people in the door. The second half of 2022 saw an uptick of younger customers, and Cracker Barrel is still working to maintain its new roster of visitors. In doing so, though, it alienated part of its base.
Some customers complained online about the booze not aligning with the chain's audience, while others debated about whether alcohol has a place at Cracker Barrel. With an image based on Southern hospitality and homestyle cooking for the family, the self-described "Old Country Store" isn't exactly the place where you would expect to get a drink. The Southern chain attracted diners 65 and older, mostly rural folks who enjoyed biscuits, gravy, and iced tea on a Sunday afternoon after church. Now, Cracker Barrel is making changes to try to appeal to both old and new diners.
Cracker Barrel is undergoing major changes to expand its audience
Aside from trying to woo the younger crows with boozy options, Cracker Barrel's new fall menu is another attempt to revamp its image. Featuring dishes such as butter pecan French toast bake, sausage and egg hashbrown casserole, and fancier coffees like a brown sugar latte, the additions are part of the chain's strategy to lasso in new customers. However, the updates don't just stop with the menu. Along with the new logo, the chain was in the process of giving its decor a refresh. Cracker Barrel became unrecognizable after swapping its fireplaces and cozy interior for a bright, white modern look. Unfortunately for the restaurant's designers, the chain only switched up the decor of four of its 660 franchises before the outcry of fans pressured the headquarters into changing its mind.
Amid all the changes and outcry, Cracker Barrel is finding its footing despite the restaurant's unclear financial future. Shares for the chain dropped quickly after its logo redesign, but Cracker Barrel's sales have seen a subtle increase in 2025. One thing is certain, though: The aggressive modernization has united diners in their love of Cracker Barrel's old country charm, which could have been its strategy all along.