The Trendy Beverage Options Cracker Barrel Tried Adding To Attract Young Diners

Amid a sea of trendy breakfast chains like First Watch or Another Broken Egg Cafe, Cracker Barrel is the old faithful spot that is rarely visited, but generally understood to be reliable. Cracker Barrel's logo saga may seem like its first attempt to rally the youngins into its rustic doors, but the chain once introduced alcohol in hopes of drawing a larger crowd. When the chain's sales began to drop off around 2020, it made some changes to try to bring in younger diners, namely by selling alcohol. In the humble manner of the country store, Cracker Barrel introduced beer, wine, and mimosas. The offerings seem meager compared to the vast happy hours at other chain restaurants, but it was enough to get people in the door. The second half of 2022 saw an uptick of younger customers, and Cracker Barrel is still working to maintain its new roster of visitors. In doing so, though, it alienated part of its base.

Some customers complained online about the booze not aligning with the chain's audience, while others debated about whether alcohol has a place at Cracker Barrel. With an image based on Southern hospitality and homestyle cooking for the family, the self-described "Old Country Store" isn't exactly the place where you would expect to get a drink. The Southern chain attracted diners 65 and older, mostly rural folks who enjoyed biscuits, gravy, and iced tea on a Sunday afternoon after church. Now, Cracker Barrel is making changes to try to appeal to both old and new diners.