Why Recipe Blogs Always Seem To Lie About Times

Ever try a recipe you found online, only to discover it took way longer to make than the blogger promised? Whenever that happens, it feels like recipe blogs are lying about prep and cook times, doesn't it? Well, as the founder of recipe blog Modern Asian Baking and the author of three cookbooks, I can assure you that it's usually not deception but more about how subjective time in the kitchen really is.

More often than not, it is unintentional when the times on recipe blogs are inaccurate. For example, I am highly organized in the kitchen, so while it may take me less than five minutes to peel and dice onions like Gordon Ramsay, it can take others a bit longer. In that case, I might list the prep time as five minutes, which could feel like I'm lying when it actually takes a reader closer to 10. Or let's say I'm baking cookies, like my Asian cowboy cookies in my cookbook 108 Asian Cookies, and it takes me 10 minutes to soften butter on my counter before I cream it with sugar. If I listed the ingredient as 'butter, softened' in the recipe, I wouldn't include those 10 minutes in the prep time.