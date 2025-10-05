The Crucial Mistake You Could Be Making When Using Santoku Knives

If you know a thing or two about kitchen blades, you've probably encountered the santoku knife. This traditional style of Japanese kitchen knife has made its way around the world — and picked up a few changes along the way. But if you are picking up a proper santoku knife for the first time, there is one aspect of its craftsmanship that you need to understand: its handedness. To explain the unique qualities of santoku knives, Tasting Table reached out to Timo Horl, the founder and CEO of HORL, a manufacturer of rolling knife sharpeners, who reveals what many don't understand when first using a santoku knife.

"The santoku knife is often considered the Asian counterpart to the Western chef's knife, as both are versatile kitchen knives," he explains, but there are a few key differences between santoku knives and chef's knives. The first difference is its shape. The term "santoku" refers to a knife with a flat blade and rounded top. This already changes the way that the knife is used, but the biggest difference, and the one that can make a blade suitable only for right- or left-handed individuals, is found in the blade itself.

"In Europe and the U.S., santoku knives are mostly available with double-beveled edges," Horl notes, but a "single bevel is a traditional feature of Japanese craftsmanship." What that means is that some santoku knives are only sharpened on one side of the blade, with the other side being completely flat. "Single-beveled knives are specifically designed for the cutting hand," he reveals. "For right-handed users, the sharpened edge is on the right and the flat side faces left. For left-handed users, it's the opposite."