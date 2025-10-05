The Complex (But Worth It) Outback Steakhouse Hack For A Hearty Rice Bowl
Just because an item isn't listed on a menu doesn't mean that the right menu hacks can't get your fantasy meal onto your plate. Though you may not associate rice bowls with Outback Steakhouse, it is possible to get creative if you're craving this kind of meal. Whether you're eating in or taking out, you can pack your favorite items into a bowl and enjoy delicious ingredients in a rice bowl format.
Outback was one of the first sit-down restaurants to offer takeout, and this rice-bowl making endeavor might be more comfortable to take on at home, but should you want to try the assembly at the restaurant, be prepared to ask the waitstaff nicely to fulfill your requests. Order rice along with your favorite proteins like seared pepper ahi or Bloomin' fried chicken, one of Outback's many underrated items you should try, then request any veggie sides you'd like to pack into your bowl. Steamed veggies and asparagus can add color to your dish, and you can dress up your creation with extra sprinkles of salt and pepper and Outback sauces. A drizzle of barbecue sauce or the signature Bloomin' Onion can turn this makeshift bowl into a thing of beauty.
A DIY meal that isn't on the menu
The best part of assembling your own rice bowl is that your order can look different each visit. Sneak Aussie cheese fries into your bowl or order coconut shrimp to punch up the flavor of your rice bowl. Those wanting more greenery in their meals can order a house salad to combine with their favorite main dishes, like Sriracha chicken bites or Toowoomba salmon.
Orders like Sydney shrooms come with house-made ranch dip that can be swirled into a rice bowl, and the restaurant's seared peppered ahi is served with creamy ginger-soy sauce that can brighten up your assembly of ingredients. Over-the-top Brussels sprouts can add texture to your rice bowl, and if you can't decide which protein you'd prefer, choose a steak combo that allows you to sample both steak and shrimp or chicken. Depending on your appetite, you may have enough to take home. Dress up the leftovers for a rice bowl to take to work the next day. Should you be ordering takeout, this smart approach to assembling a rice bowl can make Sunday meal prep a bit easier, and you can use your assortment of sides and mains to build separate meals that could last several days.