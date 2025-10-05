The Complex (But Worth It) Outback Steakhouse Hack For A Hearty Rice Bowl

Just because an item isn't listed on a menu doesn't mean that the right menu hacks can't get your fantasy meal onto your plate. Though you may not associate rice bowls with Outback Steakhouse, it is possible to get creative if you're craving this kind of meal. Whether you're eating in or taking out, you can pack your favorite items into a bowl and enjoy delicious ingredients in a rice bowl format.

Outback was one of the first sit-down restaurants to offer takeout, and this rice-bowl making endeavor might be more comfortable to take on at home, but should you want to try the assembly at the restaurant, be prepared to ask the waitstaff nicely to fulfill your requests. Order rice along with your favorite proteins like seared pepper ahi or Bloomin' fried chicken, one of Outback's many underrated items you should try, then request any veggie sides you'd like to pack into your bowl. Steamed veggies and asparagus can add color to your dish, and you can dress up your creation with extra sprinkles of salt and pepper and Outback sauces. A drizzle of barbecue sauce or the signature Bloomin' Onion can turn this makeshift bowl into a thing of beauty.