This Cabinet Feature In Older California Homes Is Actually A Low-Tech Refrigerator

An appliance as commonplace as a refrigerator might seem ubiquitous today, but free-standing refrigeration systems weren't always the norm. In fact, if you have an older California home — built in the late-19th or early-20th century — you might just have one of the modern refrigerator's predecessors, the California cooler, in your home.

Also known as a cool cabinet or cool pantry, California coolers were strategically placed pantries with slits to the outside to allow airflow. As one of the vintage kitchen features no one remembers anymore, these ventilated cabinets in older California homes served as a cool place to store food; a low-tech refrigerator, you could say.

Long before today's high-tech refrigerators, which use cycle refrigerants between liquid and gas states to cool down the appliance, cellars and cool cabinets like those in old California homes were customary ways to keep fruits, veggies, and other foods from spoiling. To facilitate natural cooling, slits on both the top and bottom of the cabinet space seamlessly circulate cool air from the bottom of the pantry, as well as the flow of warm air out the top. In these homes, located in relatively temperate environments, the pantry was usually built right in the kitchen for easy cool storage.