The Best Thing About Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky Is Also Its Drawback

Beef jerky is a simple snack filled with protein and great taste to keep you going through the day. If making your own beef jerky isn't a viable option, there are plenty of store-bought varieties to choose from. Tasting Table ranked beef jerky brands from worst to best and made a few fascinating discoveries along the way. While Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky secured the top spot, it was runner-up, Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky, that provided a most inspiring if not overwhelmingly savory bite. Though this beef jerky brand is ideal for those looking for a less sweet offering, its salt content verges on uncomfortably high.

Per Tasting Table's research, the beef jerky's lack of added sugar gives it a uniquely umami quality with a salty punch. The unfortunate downside to the excessive saltiness is that eating too much of the dried beef snack can leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth. Essentially, this means you'll need to consume less of the beef jerky to not overdo it, with the added bonus of making a single resealable bag last a little bit longer.

In comparison to other brands, Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky still measures up as a suitable choice. It's of a considerably higher quality than Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky, which didn't even come close to being our favorite. With that said, fans across the board have expressed some discontent with the taste and texture of this popular beef jerky brand.