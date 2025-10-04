The Best Thing About Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky Is Also Its Drawback
Beef jerky is a simple snack filled with protein and great taste to keep you going through the day. If making your own beef jerky isn't a viable option, there are plenty of store-bought varieties to choose from. Tasting Table ranked beef jerky brands from worst to best and made a few fascinating discoveries along the way. While Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky secured the top spot, it was runner-up, Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky, that provided a most inspiring if not overwhelmingly savory bite. Though this beef jerky brand is ideal for those looking for a less sweet offering, its salt content verges on uncomfortably high.
Per Tasting Table's research, the beef jerky's lack of added sugar gives it a uniquely umami quality with a salty punch. The unfortunate downside to the excessive saltiness is that eating too much of the dried beef snack can leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth. Essentially, this means you'll need to consume less of the beef jerky to not overdo it, with the added bonus of making a single resealable bag last a little bit longer.
In comparison to other brands, Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky still measures up as a suitable choice. It's of a considerably higher quality than Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky, which didn't even come close to being our favorite. With that said, fans across the board have expressed some discontent with the taste and texture of this popular beef jerky brand.
Critiques from consumers about Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky
When it comes to beef jerky, the opinions about what makes a good batch can vary widely. Some love it sweet and spicy, while others prefer a more straightforward savory approach. Even still, there are those who would go for an out-of-this-world flavor in a heartbeat over any basic beef jerky offering. Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky endeavors to provide a more health-conscious product to those who want a boost of protein with the lowest amount of sweeteners and carbohydrates. Unfortunately, for some, this yields a bland and disappointing batch.
With one Reddit user calling the jerky "mid" and others bemoaning its lack of flavor, there are still those who point out the advantages this snack has over a syrupy-sweet and sticky version. Despite reports of its dry texture and excess of salt, the fact that this beef jerky has a more meat-like mouthfeel resonates with a number of consumers. Keeping all of this in mind, there are a number of alternative options if you're looking for the healthiest beef jerky brands you can buy right now.
Limiting your indulgence in salty snacks can have health benefits in itself. Additionally, supplementing a typical batch of beef jerky with a portion of other protein-rich options will help diversify your mealtime by adding more variety to your routine. Making mindful choices about your favorite snacks will keep you both filled and fulfilled.