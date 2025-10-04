The Roasted Vegetable Mistake That Flattens Flavor (And The Pantry Staple That Solves It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many nutritious and delicious ingredients to choose from, the possibilities for roasted vegetables are both limitless and flavorful. With that said, there are still plenty of common mistakes everyone makes when roasting vegetables. Whether it's flubbing cook times, overcrowding the pan, or forgetting to cut the vegetables into uniformly proportioned pieces to ensure thorough and even cooking, there's a lot to consider. One common mistake is skipping out on the seasoning and oil, leading to bland vegetables and an underwhelming dish. The simplest trick to avoid this mistake and yield a dish with the best texture and taste is using your favorite vinaigrette as a quick marinade.

Essentially, you can pull out this pantry staple and use it to easily create a balanced and flavorful batch of roasted vegetables. Though vinaigrette is nearly synonymous with salad, it's actually a game-changing ingredient for flavorful roasted vegetables. The tangy and punchy tastes of any of your favorite store-bought vinaigrettes — or even a go-to homemade recipe – will provide the right amount of intensity and boldness for your roasted vegetables. Whether it contains mustard, citrus, tangy vinegars, or any other ingredients, they will add punch to the veggies.

All you need is approximately a quarter cup of vinaigrette per pound of vegetables. Simply toss the vegetables in the vinaigrette to ensure even coating before placing them on a prepared baking sheet, taking care to space them out before popping the tray in the oven to roast. Give them a toss halfway throught the cooking time to stop any sugars burning. This should work with just about any vinaigrette and vegetable combination you can imagine.