The Atlantic Fish You Should Avoid Eating Regularly For More Reasons Than One

However you cook it, halibut is one of the tastiest white fish. It holds up well to various cooking methods, particularly maintaining a firm texture and bright and buttery flavor when pan-seared. Two types of halibut are fished in the U.S. — Pacific halibut and Atlantic halibut — and it's the Atlantic one that's best to avoid.

As its name implies, Pacific halibut is caught in the Pacific ocean, off the coasts of Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and Alaska. The Pacific halibut population is healthy, thanks to U.S. and Canadian fisheries' sustainable wild-fishing practices. The same, however, can't be said about Atlantic halibut, which it is thought has been so seriously over-fished that the species is not expected to rebound until 2055.

The biggest culprits in depleting the once-plentiful Atlantic halibut stock are New England fisheries, which use bottom trawl nets. Bottom trawls are weighted nets that are pulled along the ocean floor, scooping up any living creature in their path and causing damage to the seabed. These nets are used mostly for catching crabs, shrimp, and bottom-feeding fish like flounder and pollack — and Atlantic halibut are also bottom feeders and swept up by this method. According to the Northeast Fisheries Science Center, the catch of Atlantic halibut has been precipitously low for at least 100 years, and because of this dire situation, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Sea Watch has issued an advisory to avoid eating Atlantic halibut as "it poses a high risk to the environment."