The Most Popular Seafoods With Low Mercury Levels

If you're a fan of seafood, then you're probably aware of the fact that a toxic form of mercury harmful to human health has been infiltrating the fish and shellfish we eat for some time. Basically, our seafood suffers from intense heavy metal contamination from coal and industrial processes that's only gotten worse over the years. Everything from canned salmon and tuna to your local fishmonger's fresh catch of the day likely has traces of mercury in it, so it's hard to avoid it completely without cutting seafood out of your diet. Fortunately for you, though, there are ways to reduce your exposure to mercury while still eating the food you love. The key is to focus on seafood picks that have low mercury levels.

No, you can't eliminate the traces completely, but you can definitely avoid fish with extremely high mercury levels (like Gulf of Mexico tilefish) and know where the biggest risks are. For low-mercury fish, aim for trout, cod, sole, tilapia, salmon, and sardines. You can eat other seafood, too; in fact, most shellfish have very low levels of mercury. If you feel like dining without as much risk, then it might be best to reach for your favorite shrimp recipes or some oysters on the half-shell instead of grabbing that can of tuna. Also, try to buy farm-raised fish instead of wild-caught ones since they're closely monitored for mercury levels. Buying whole fish instead of processed fish helps, too.