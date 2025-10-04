The Hole-In-The-Wall Ramen Shop In NYC You Need To Visit At Least Once
The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants act as a delicious secret in your city. They're also a great way to learn how locals really eat whenever you're traveling. They're often cheap with no frills, instead offering a unique ambiance and irresistible food. This is especially key in a food destination like New York where you can get distracted by over-hyped and pricey spots or by tourist-trap eateries. We rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in New York City to highlight the true hidden gems where you can expect a memorable meal without spending a ton — and where you can feel a little cooler since you know about the unflashy spot. The one that ramen fans must know about and visit at least once? Toribro Ramen.
Toribro Ramen is in Hell's Kitchen, a midtown Manhattan neighborhood near the Broadway Theater District. It's a bit hidden, as a perfect hole-in-the-wall restaurant should be, located down a flight of stairs from street level. Toribro has just a handful of tables and seats along its bar, but this humble spot is easily one of the best ramen restaurants in America. Having opened in 2020, Toribro focuses on genuine Japanese ingredients and makes its soup fresh every day. There are eight different types of ramen, seven with a base of chicken paitan broth and one with a Japanese dashi. Aside from the meatless Truffle Miso Vegetable Ramen, each soup features either chicken or pork along with noodles, seaweed, scallions, bean sprouts and additional toppings from hot sauces to boiled eggs or fried garlic.
What people have to say about Toribro Ramen
In addition to the varying ramen selections, Toribro offers a bunch of add-ons like bamboo shoots, corn, and bok choy. The restaurant also features delicious appetizers like pork buns, seaweed salad, kimchi, gyoza, and onigiri. There are even three menu options for donburi, a traditional Japanese dish consisting of a bowl of rice topped with meat or seafood and garnishes. If you feel like pairing ramen with the perfect beer, Toribro also has you covered with Sapporo on draft. Plus, the hole-in-the-wall even serves hot and cold sake as well as chu-hi, essentially a highball cocktail with shochu.
On Tripadvisor, reviewers love the "non-touristy" feel of Toribro, which says a lot considering it's in a touristic part of the city. They also praise the large portions and "nice price," as well as the "full-flavored ramen" that's freshly made with real ingredients. Some even call it "the best ramen in NYC" and say you feel like you're in Japan when dining there.
The reviews are similar on Yelp. Some customers call the paitan ramen and gyoza among the best in the city, with others shouting out the satisfying chewiness of the noodles and the heat of the house-made spice paste. Many also praise the "phenomenal" chicken broth, pointing out that it tastes better than average chicken broth because of how fresh it is. However, Yelpers do note long wait times, so be prepared — just know that the ramen is worth the wait.