The Hole-In-The-Wall Ramen Shop In NYC You Need To Visit At Least Once

The best hole-in-the-wall restaurants act as a delicious secret in your city. They're also a great way to learn how locals really eat whenever you're traveling. They're often cheap with no frills, instead offering a unique ambiance and irresistible food. This is especially key in a food destination like New York where you can get distracted by over-hyped and pricey spots or by tourist-trap eateries. We rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in New York City to highlight the true hidden gems where you can expect a memorable meal without spending a ton — and where you can feel a little cooler since you know about the unflashy spot. The one that ramen fans must know about and visit at least once? Toribro Ramen.

Toribro Ramen is in Hell's Kitchen, a midtown Manhattan neighborhood near the Broadway Theater District. It's a bit hidden, as a perfect hole-in-the-wall restaurant should be, located down a flight of stairs from street level. Toribro has just a handful of tables and seats along its bar, but this humble spot is easily one of the best ramen restaurants in America. Having opened in 2020, Toribro focuses on genuine Japanese ingredients and makes its soup fresh every day. There are eight different types of ramen, seven with a base of chicken paitan broth and one with a Japanese dashi. Aside from the meatless Truffle Miso Vegetable Ramen, each soup features either chicken or pork along with noodles, seaweed, scallions, bean sprouts and additional toppings from hot sauces to boiled eggs or fried garlic.