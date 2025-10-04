This Popular Starbucks Latte Customization Is Way Harder Than You Think — And Baristas Wish You'd Stop Ordering It
The baristas at Starbucks get a lot thrown at them. Americans love to customize their Starbucks drinks, and there are many options available. You can request light ice, specify the syrup pumps, or add a variety of cold foams and toppings. Then there are the different size options, milk varieties, and whip levels. But one of the most annoying orders a Starbucks barista can get is actually a common ask: A latte with no foam.
The topic has become a talking point online, with many employees calling it their pet peeve order. One person wrote on Reddit, "It's something I don't understand. I'm not a huge fan of light, airy foam, but there is so little foam on a latte, and it's so smooth and creamy, I find it adds so much to the drink." Another said, "I have seen some people hand out lattes that have an inch of foam on them, so I see where the idea came from, but I wish people would understand that a proper latte really doesn't have much foam."
According to coffee experts, the microfoam is one of the most important aspects of a good cafe latte. It helps create the smooth, creamy texture the drink is known for, and it balances the flavors and intensity of the espresso. A latte should typically have a thin layer of foam, about ½ centimeter. This gives the drink its distinct look and mouthfeel, and it separates it from its much frothier cousin, the cappuccino.
Can you make a latte without foam?
Not only do baristas hate making foamless lattes because they believe it impacts the coffee, but they're also difficult to make. To heat milk using a coffee machine, you need to steam it, which introduces air. As the milk heats up, the proteins inside it unwind and wrap around the air bubbles, creating foam. Baristas know how to create more or less foam depending on their needs, but it's hard to avoid it completely.
Some will try to keep the nozzle of the steam wand plunged in the milk, but this can ruin steamed milk and impact the taste. One Starbucks employee said it was like "microwaved milk" on Reddit, while another compared it to a well-done steak. Others try to hold the foam back with a spoon when pouring, but this can be a process. On a Tumblr page created by a Starbucks barista, someone wrote, "Once it's done steaming, you'll have to wait 10-15 seconds before the foam and milk separate."
There's also only so much you can do. A Starbucks barista wrote on Reddit, "There is no way for me to give you a latte without any bubbles unless you want cold milk in your hot latte. Even if I scoop all the foam off, a few bubbles will remain because that's the nature of steamed milk." On another thread, someone said, "Steaming milk makes foam. If you don't want foam, get an Americano. The physics of the situation aren't negotiable."
What to order instead
If you don't like a lot of foam, baristas recommend ordering a flat white at Starbucks. The coffee chain uses its Ristretto espresso blend for the drink, which is available in four different sizes. It isn't as creamy as a latte, and it isn't overly strong, with a thinner, or "flatter" top layer. You won't get any perfect latte art, but there will be less foam.
However, flat whites are actually a very different drink outside of the Starbucks realm. The drink was born in Australia and New Zealand (the exact origins are up for debate), and it's very popular in Europe, where the standard size is usually 5 or 6 ounces. If you order a flat white in a normal cafe, it will probably be a lot stronger than a latte, as a double shot is typically used with about 4 to 5 ounces of milk. A latte, meanwhile, is typically served in an 8-ounce cup.
If you're a Starbucks stalwart, you can still try to order a latte with no foam. If you're nice about it, the chances are the staff will try their best. It's only one of the customizations Starbucks baristas wish you'd stop ordering – and it's better than ordering some kind of double-blended, sugar-free Frappuccino with 10 syrups and cold foam.