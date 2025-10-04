This Popular Starbucks Latte Customization Is Way Harder Than You Think — And Baristas Wish You'd Stop Ordering It

The baristas at Starbucks get a lot thrown at them. Americans love to customize their Starbucks drinks, and there are many options available. You can request light ice, specify the syrup pumps, or add a variety of cold foams and toppings. Then there are the different size options, milk varieties, and whip levels. But one of the most annoying orders a Starbucks barista can get is actually a common ask: A latte with no foam.

The topic has become a talking point online, with many employees calling it their pet peeve order. One person wrote on Reddit, "It's something I don't understand. I'm not a huge fan of light, airy foam, but there is so little foam on a latte, and it's so smooth and creamy, I find it adds so much to the drink." Another said, "I have seen some people hand out lattes that have an inch of foam on them, so I see where the idea came from, but I wish people would understand that a proper latte really doesn't have much foam."

According to coffee experts, the microfoam is one of the most important aspects of a good cafe latte. It helps create the smooth, creamy texture the drink is known for, and it balances the flavors and intensity of the espresso. A latte should typically have a thin layer of foam, about ½ centimeter. This gives the drink its distinct look and mouthfeel, and it separates it from its much frothier cousin, the cappuccino.